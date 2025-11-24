218,973 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 218,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after buying an additional 13,731,993 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,510,000 after acquiring an additional 491,439 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,119.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crcm LP grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $47.97 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.66.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

