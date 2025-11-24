Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 182,967 T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 182,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after buying an additional 219,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,790,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,743,000 after buying an additional 1,634,146 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

