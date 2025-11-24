Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 63,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,103,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $123.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $135.81.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

