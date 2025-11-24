Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 556,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,450,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $92,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

