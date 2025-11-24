Amcor plc (AMC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20 on December 16th

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 155.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.

Amcor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.53.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment offers flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

