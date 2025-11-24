360 Capital Mortgage REIT to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:TCF)

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Sunday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 84.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.
360 Capital Mortgage REIT Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.
360 Capital Mortgage REIT Company Profile
