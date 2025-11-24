Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 125,095 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.69 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.