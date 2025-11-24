Intellus Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD

Intellus Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 475,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,592 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises about 4.6% of Intellus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $30,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 42,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $67.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $76.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4917 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

