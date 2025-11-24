Intellus Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $397.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.76. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $426.80.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

