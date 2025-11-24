Legal & General Group Plc Has $231.63 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,140,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $231,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 56.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 258,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Atlassian by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 227,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 9,847 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total value of $1,501,273.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 242,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,909,346.32. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $1,311,711.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 168,630 shares in the company, valued at $28,857,651.90. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $742,375 and have sold 565,851 shares valued at $91,545,382. Insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Atlassian from $290.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $146.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.03, a P/E/G ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.