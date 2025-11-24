Baker Hughes Company $BKR Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 630.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,074 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.6% during the second quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.7%

Baker Hughes stock opened at $48.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zephirin Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Melius started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

