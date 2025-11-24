Legal & General Group Plc Sells 39,092 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,126,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,092 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $177,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in IQVIA by 12.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in IQVIA by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.61.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $225.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.80 and its 200 day moving average is $181.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

