Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 376,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 64,340 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after buying an additional 110,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.22 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

