Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 435.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,592,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,652,000 after buying an additional 64,745 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,830,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,280,000 after buying an additional 401,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,483,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,168,000 after purchasing an additional 450,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 737.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,042,000 after purchasing an additional 865,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 214.6% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 864,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,086,000 after purchasing an additional 589,816 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $187.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $178.64 and a 12-month high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $225.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

