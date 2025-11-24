Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,720 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 82.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of WLDN opened at $97.23 on Monday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.60%.The business had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.00 million. Willdan Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willdan Group news, Director Dennis V. Mcginn sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $775,923.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,605.60. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,838. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WLDN. Wall Street Zen cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

