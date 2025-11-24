Biogen Inc. $BIIB Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,446,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,789 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $181,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 443,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,649,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Biogen from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.96.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $175.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $176.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

