Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 11,000 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

