Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 12,764 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Freshpet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its stake in Freshpet by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Freshpet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In related news, Director Jacki Sue Kelley purchased 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $45,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,745.50. This trade represents a 7.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Mclevish acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,240. This represents a 11.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 6,008 shares of company stock worth $332,305 over the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freshpet

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $54.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $164.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $1.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 11.44%.The company had revenue of $288.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.