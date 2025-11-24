Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $203.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.78. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $206.94. The company has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

