Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,806 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1,704.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 869.5% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:ESRT opened at $6.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

