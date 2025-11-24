Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF $JPEM

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $59.64 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.36. The firm has a market cap of $357.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

