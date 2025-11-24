Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBCA. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

BBCA stock opened at $86.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.06. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

