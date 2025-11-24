Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 15,082 Shares of Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

QGEN opened at $46.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67. Qiagen N.V. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Qiagen had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Qiagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

