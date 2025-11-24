Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,141 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $79,648.40. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,679.36. The trade was a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 121,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,262.93. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 83,602 shares of company stock worth $1,554,226 in the last ninety days. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 61.28%.The company had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clearwater Analytics

About Clearwater Analytics

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.