Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,795 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 37.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of HP opened at $26.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.27). Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.88%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

