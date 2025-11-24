Stevens Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,390 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Amcor by 51.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 464,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 158,082 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,446,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after buying an additional 1,019,306 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 54,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 603,961 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,012,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,147 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amcor

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.