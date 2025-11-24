Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Datadog were worth $56,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Datadog by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 145.6% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $15,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $18,254,609.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $96,633,802.44. This trade represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $1,286,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 364,449 shares in the company, valued at $59,252,118.42. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,072,261 shares of company stock valued at $325,443,599 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $157.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.23, a PEG ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.65.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $182.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.38.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

