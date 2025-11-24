Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Innospec Inc. $IOSP

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 38.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 6.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $72.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 1.06. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.99.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 245.0%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is -5,800.00%.

In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 340 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.09 per share, with a total value of $25,190.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,463.33. This trade represents a 6.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

