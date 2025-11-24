844 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $298.38 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $312.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.65 and its 200 day moving average is $289.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8463 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

