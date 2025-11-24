Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 15,094 The Western Union Company $WU

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WU. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 2.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in Western Union by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 574,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Up 3.2%

WU stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Union from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Western Union

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In other news, insider Giovanni Angelini acquired 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 186,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,041.40. The trade was a 5.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.