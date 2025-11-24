Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 751.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,999 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $57,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 402.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,257,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822,673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,994,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,016 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,627,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,583,000 after buying an additional 1,122,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $210,940,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FLUT shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.35.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE FLUT opened at $193.16 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $313.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.15 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.78.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total value of $1,253,313.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,813.50. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

