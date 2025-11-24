Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 1,492.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Norman L. Wright bought 3,411 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $99,976.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,334.31. The trade was a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $987,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 413,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,872.20. This represents a 10.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Up 4.9%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several research firms recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

