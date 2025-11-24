Private Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 225.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $207.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $233.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

