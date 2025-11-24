Private Management Group Inc. Buys New Position in Southern Company (The) $SO

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Southern by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Southern by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 822,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,521,000 after buying an additional 42,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,904,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,725,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,066 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Southern to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.03.

Southern Stock Up 0.9%

SO opened at $89.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 73.27%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

