AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $62,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,800,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,876,000 after buying an additional 127,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,966,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,220,000 after acquiring an additional 152,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,551,000 after purchasing an additional 57,599 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,779,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,533,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.35.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $180.40 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.26.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.The company had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.