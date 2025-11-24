Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $61,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,707,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,386,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,183,000 after buying an additional 117,955 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 899,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,024,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 21.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,316,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 85,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.84.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 9.8%

NYSE VEEV opened at $243.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.13. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.54 and a 52 week high of $310.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $811.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

