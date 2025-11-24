Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by Hoge Financial Services LLC

Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.8% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 621,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,580,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Apple by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 59,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,787,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 616,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $126,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $271.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.49 and a 200-day moving average of $229.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Melius Research set a $345.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

