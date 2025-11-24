DCF Advisers LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

DCF Advisers LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 84,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,619 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $5,725,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,986,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,320,000 after buying an additional 586,320 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,014,826 shares of company stock valued at $78,872,882. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citic Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $76.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.