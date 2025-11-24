Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.4% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $297.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $810.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.43 and its 200 day moving average is $291.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

