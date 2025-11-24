Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,908 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,330,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth approximately $11,388,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,836,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,476,000 after buying an additional 555,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,980,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,393,000 after buying an additional 448,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at $7,086,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.32 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OUTFRONT Media

In other OUTFRONT Media news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $249,968.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,873.48. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $151,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,913,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,983,462.78. This trade represents a 48.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

