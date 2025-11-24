BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN Shares Acquired by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA XTEN opened at $46.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

