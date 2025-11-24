Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,939 BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF $TAXX

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 56,925 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TAXX stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

About BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities.

