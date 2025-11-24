2,235 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF $IYC Bought by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $98.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $106.42.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.