Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $138,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 579.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after acquiring an additional 663,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,273,000 after purchasing an additional 258,589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,592,000 after purchasing an additional 239,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,799 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

