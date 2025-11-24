Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,897 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,088,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,238,000 after buying an additional 630,935 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,470,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,675,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,541,000 after buying an additional 484,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 350,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after acquiring an additional 263,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $158.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $164.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

