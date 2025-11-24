Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Nemes Rush Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $93.47 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $97.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.