InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Shares Sold by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 642.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 530.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IDCC opened at $327.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.58 and a 52 week high of $412.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The company had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,122 shares in the company, valued at $22,016,445.76. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $450,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,725.95. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,595. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDCC

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.