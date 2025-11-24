17,232 Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS Acquired by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,607,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,368,000 after purchasing an additional 137,494 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 443.5% during the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 354,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 288,929 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 286,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDS. Zacks Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $34,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.4%

TDS opened at $38.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $308.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -14.81%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

