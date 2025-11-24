KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Holdings Boosted by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $118.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.31. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KKR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

