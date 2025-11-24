Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 554 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,458,766,000 after acquiring an additional 410,910 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,022,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,264,297,000 after purchasing an additional 56,871 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,054,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $927,571,000 after purchasing an additional 960,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,136,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,694,000 after purchasing an additional 739,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $255.00 to $239.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.46.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $218.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $250.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.55.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. This trade represents a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,066.45. The trade was a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock worth $31,380,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

